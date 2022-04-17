Bucks And Bulls FINAL Injury Reports For Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have announced their final injury report for Sunday's Game 1 in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Wisconsin for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening, and for the contest both teams have announced their fizzled injury reports (via the NBA's official injury report).

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the game as the defending NBA Champions, and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler.

They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball