Brazil, IN

A Brazil church is set to open a new food pantry

By Terry Craig
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Annunciation Catholic Church in Brazil is set to open its new food pantry on Saturday. They’re partnered with The Society of...

