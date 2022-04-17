ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

VIRAL: Ben Simmons Did Something On Saturday That He Wanted Everyone to Know About

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyvOS_0fC2Wmrb00

Ben Simmons was caught on video dunking at practice for the Brooklyn Nets the day before they faced off with the Boston Celtics for Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets were in Massachusetts taking on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon (they lost 117-116).

For the game, they remained without All-Star Ben Simmons, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.

On Saturday, Simmons was caught on camera dunking at Nets practice by ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Friedell's tweet said: "Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this. Then dunked — and said “There you go.”

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 14

Will
1d ago

He 6'10" & should be able to Dunk so thats not Impressive!! That LOSER couldn't help his team win today but he can Dunk so obviouslyhis FAKE INJURIE is healed!!

Reply
6
William Hawk
1d ago

id say its the kardashian curse, but this dude has more issues than that.. try shooting a free throw.. every 6'10" person can dunk

Reply
3
Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Ben Simmons
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy