Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO