HIGHLIGHTS: KU wins lacrosse Border Showdown at Legends Field

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9NtA_0fC2WZL200

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Lacrosse was the only sport on Legends Field on Saturday, April 17.

High school teams Blue Valley Southwest and Blue Valley Eastside faced off where Southwest won 12-3 after leading 7-2 at halftime.

In the Border Showdown, Kansas took a 7-5 lead over Mizzou in the first half and ran away to a 19-7 win to give the Tigers their first loss of the season.

The Jayhawks (8-2) go into the Lone Star Alliance Division I conference tournament as the number 1 seed in the North Division and will host SMU next Saturday.

Mizzou (7-1) is the number 2 seed in the North and will host LSU next Saturday.

The winner of the conference tournament goes to the MCLA national championship tournament.

