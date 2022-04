If there is one thing we learned about this Guardians team is that there is an emphasis to be patient at the plate. The Guardians as a team are averaging 3.93 total pitches seen during an at-bat this season. This ranks just above the league average of 3.86. This includes Ernie Clement, Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan, and Owen Miller who all average seeing over four pitches per plate appearance.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO