ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Clouds increasing, rain and snow possible tonight

By Cameron Saliga
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DNIm_0fC2W5Bj00

High pressure dominating the Miami Valley right now, but clouds will increase overnight in advance of our next weather maker that is expected to arrive late tonight and through tomorrow morning. We expect rain and snow to work in from the south and west at around 4 to 5 a.m. and continue through the morning. The only areas where accumulations are expected would be elevated surfaces and on grass. There is a chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon. Overnight another round of showers and some snow is expected, but more isolated in nature. Temperatures begin to warm during the second half of the week.

Tonight: A low of 35 degrees. Rain and snow arriving late in the night. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: A high of 49 degrees. Rain and snow mainly in the morning. A chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Cloudy skies. Winds N becoming W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 32 degrees. Chance of isolated wintry mix. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Miami County, OH
Sports
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Ne#Winds N#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Beavercreek man sentenced for repeated drug offenses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison after being convicted of repeated drug trafficking offences as well as leading police on a chase across northern Beavercreek. According to court documents, 29-year-old Robert Nolan was found guilty of 17 offences during his February 7 trial. Crimes include […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
DAYTON, OH
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy