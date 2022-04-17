ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic Cars Aren’t Actually Easier to Work On

By Henry Cesari
 1 day ago
See an engineer explain the pros and cons of an antique...

MJ13
1d ago

There's enough room for 2 people to fit under my hood with it closed. Nothing is hard to get to.All the new stuff you can't fit a hand inside. When a tool falls it vanishes. Newer cars have been designed so that custom tools had to be made, specialized software and specialized fluids even. Wait until 5G sends all your info to your insurance, the government and Google and shut you down if you try to service your electric car. It's coming

edmund radziewicz
1d ago

That is a B.S. statement. You didn't need computer science to work on the older cars. That was when you could work on your car with no problem. Everything was straightforward.

Roscoe Rulzon
1d ago

What a 🐂💩 statement. I did all kinds of work on my ‘57 Chevy but can do nothing on my new Acura.

