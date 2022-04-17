ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter storm watch issued for parts of CNY; up to 1 foot of snow expected

By Chris Libonati
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
Update: The winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning. A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Central New York as two counties could see up to a foot of snow early this...

