Winter storm watch issued for parts of CNY; up to 1 foot of snow expected

A strong storm system heads our way on Tuesday, with more potential for severe weather and heavy rain. Clouds increase tonight, with storms arriving especially in the afternoon Tuesday. The severe potential is currently level 3 enhanced across the western half of the forecast area. We see a greater potential for strong tornadoes and also for damaging winds within thunderstorms in this event, when compared to last week’s threat. Large hail is also possible. The threat is higher over the Mississippi Counties of Greene, George, and Jackson. We also have that Level 3 enhanced risk up for Washington and Mobile Counties.

MOBILE, AL ・ 29 DAYS AGO