Chicago, IL

At 'Freedom Boat Clubs' in Chicago, members can borrow boats without hassles of ownership

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - There's a saying about boat ownership: The happiest two days in your life are the day you buy a boat, and the day you sell it. But a Chicago business is offering the...

www.fox32chicago.com

Related
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Construction Starts on the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever

Construction has officially started on what will be the biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas. The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. The cruise ship will enter service in 2024 and will be first Oasis class ship to be powered by LNG.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds

Holland America Line is rolling out a new embarkation process that will help speed up the time to takes cruisers to check in and board their cruise ship. After running a pilot program on their new cruise ship Rotterdam, Holland America Line is rolling out the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program in all U.S., Canadian and European homeports.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Two Luxury Cruise Ships to Undergo Complete Transformation

Oceania Cruises has announced upcoming renovations for two ships, Riviera and Marina, with stem-to-stern updates and upgrades that will render both Oceania-class vessels better-than-new. This will be the cruise line’s most ambitious OceaniaNEXT experience elevation initiative to date, transforming public spaces and reimaging every suite and stateroom. Updates for...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois is the most populous city in Illinois, with a population of almost 3 million. It’s considered an international gateway for culture, industry, transportation to just name a few. It’s a frequent tourist destination so you shouldn’t be surprised to know that there are plenty of places to eat. This includes American food, which we can’t help but sometimes crave. With our top 5 list of American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois this craving will be filled.
CHICAGO, IL
cruisehive.com

11 Sailings Canceled for Princess Cruise Ship, Return to Service is Delayed

Princess Cruises has announced that it has canceled 11 sailings for the Sapphire Princess this summer out of Los Angeles, California. It means that the cruise ship will not be resuming guest operations until mid-September 2022. Sapphire Princess Cancellations. The cruise line has made the decision to cancel multiple sailings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Built for Younger Owners, This Experience-Focused Explorer Yacht Isn’t for Sitting Around

Click here to read the full article. The idea of designing a yacht for Millennials would’ve been laughable just 10 years ago. But leading yacht designers are seeing their clients trending younger each year, with the most recent being millionaires in their twenties and thirties. Last month, Fraser Yachts reported a 10-year drop in the average age of its customers, due to an increase in young cryptocurrency investors and tech executives entering the market. The youngest client was 25. Expedition yachts have become the favorite of that group, designer Gregory Marshall told Robb Report. “These new owners don’t want to sit around and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruises Cancels Sailing to Canada Due to Dry Dock Preparations

Princess Cruises has made the difficult decision to shorten the current sailing of Caribbean Princess by four days and disembark passengers in San Francisco, rather than continuing on to Vancouver, due to dry dock needs requiring more time than initially planned. Guests on board are being assisted with travel home and offered compensation for the shortened itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

