Viral TikTok leads to review of school district’s American Indian mascot
"It was disappointing, but not surprising that it was happening," said Sarah Holba, who shot the...www.myhighplains.com
"It was disappointing, but not surprising that it was happening," said Sarah Holba, who shot the...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0