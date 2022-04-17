ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Viral TikTok leads to review of school district’s American Indian mascot

By Max Lewis, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"It was disappointing, but not surprising that it was happening," said Sarah Holba, who shot the...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Cuyahoga Heights school district selects 'RedWolves' as new mascot

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — After months of searching, Cuyahoga Heights officially has a new mascot. From henceforth, all of the school district's sports teams will be known at the "RedWolves." The selection is the culmination of a community survey that began back in October of 2021, when the school board unanimously voted to drop the controversial "Redskins" moniker that had been used since the 1940s.
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, OH
Awesome 98

New TikTok Challenge Leads To Lockdown At One Texas High School

If you thought we were done with TikTok challenges in America involving schools and students who think they will never get in trouble, you'd be wrong. In 2021, one of the TikTok trends we saw across the state and country involved students destroying property in schools, mainly school bathrooms. Schools across the nation warned about the trend and like all social media trends, it eventually fizzled out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Anderson, IN
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#American Indian#Viral Video#Wxin#Native American#Kentucky Chapter#The Delaware Tribe
Fast Company

Disney backtracks over Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

In case you haven’t heard, there is new legislation in Florida, popularly dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which limits discussions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in educational environments. Disney is a major presence and employer in Florida, and both fans and employees were upset by the company’s lack of response to the bill. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
US105

Why A New TikTok Challenge Could Lead to Tragedy in Killeen, Texas

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
KILLEEN, TX
The 74

Reformers Leading 3 Largest School Districts Welcomed by Hope — and Headaches

Four years ago, Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho came within a hair’s breadth of becoming New York City’s schools chancellor.  Offered the job by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, Carvalho reportedly accepted in private, then presided over a televised school board meeting that featured three hours of supporters all but begging him to stay. In […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHO 13

Johnston school district leading kids through grieving process

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Kids aren’t supposed to be dealing with a funeral visitation for another kid let alone three sisters. “It was shocking,” said Stacey Schuurmann who has three kids within the Johnston school district. Sasha Mudlaff serves as Vice President of Hamilton’s Funeral Home in West Des Moines and made sure Wednesday’s visitation was […]
JOHNSTON, IA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy