CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jin Lew's family reported him missing late last week – and it wasn't until they started calling around to local hospitals that they found him badly beaten. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday night, the Chicago area chef was listed in the hospital as a John Doe until his family was notified. He was in a coma and almost unrecognizable. "Jin Lew was robbed, carjacked, and brutally beaten and had to have multiple brain surgeries," said family spokesman Dr. Kim Tee. "Something needs to be done immediately." Lew was last seen on...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO