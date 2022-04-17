ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu's replica US Open trophy will be paraded around the country in the run-up to Wimbledon in a bid to inspire kids

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Emma Raducanu’s replica US Open trophy will follow her around at UK tournaments this summer on public show.

Exactly where she will play prior to Wimbledon has yet to be determined, but on Sunday she was off to Stuttgart for this week’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The foot blisters which hampered her during her second match in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday are expected to have receded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjDdu_0fC2TiMu00
Emma Raducanu has a replica of the US Open trophy she lifted in New York last September

Britain’s 3-2 defeat by the Czech Republic on clay will be one of Raducanu’s lower-key appearances as the summer unfolds.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) are keen to show off her silverware to help inspire youngsters. Chief executive Scott Lloyd confirmed: ‘We have been talking to Wimbledon as well about how that can get some profile during the Championships.’

There remains sensitivity towards the 19-year-old at the governing body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44okd1_0fC2TiMu00
Raducanu suffered from blisters during her 6-1 6-1 thrashing by Marketa Vondrousova

‘It is going to be a very tough year for her, in terms of her profile,’ Lloyd added. ‘It is only a year ago she was sitting her A Levels. You saw her navigate that last summer with incredible maturity. It is a learning experience.’

Raducanu is due to reunite this week with coach Torben Beltz, who remains in place for now. She has certainly not lacked for different voices when setting out to tackle a proper clay-court swing for the first time. These have included GB captain Anne Keothavong, veteran Italian Riccardo Piatti and former Davis Cup player James Ward.

Lloyd also confirmed the LTA are bidding to host the Billie Jean King Cup’s 12-team finals in November. There is a realistic chance they will get them — and the team wildcard that goes to the host nation

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

More star names join Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from Barcelona

The Barcelona Open organizers have suffered more blows as Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Roberto Bautista Agut have joined Rafael Nadal on the player withdrawal list. Sinner, ranked at No. 12 in the world, debuted on the clay court of Barcelona last year, when he reached the semifinal before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Lloyd
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Torben Beltz
Daily Mail

British No 1 Emma Raducanu warned she faces a 'very tough time' at Wimbledon this year... though tennis chiefs believe the US Open champion will have the maturity to deal with 'Emma-mania' at this summer's event

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has been warned she faces a 'very tough' time at Wimbledon this year - but tennis chiefs believe the teenager has the maturity to deal with the scrutiny. 'Emma-mania' is expected to grip SW19 during the tournament, which starts on June 27, when the 19-year-old...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Tennis World Usa

Roddick: "Roger Federer's comeback is imminent!"

The march towards the come back to the court for Roger Federer continues and in a rather rapid manner. The multiple Swiss champion, who hasn't played an official match since last year's quarter-finals at Wimbledon, is thrilled to take the racket back in his hands and return to giving magic to his fans and, in recent days, is also stepping up the publication of content on social media that portray him during training.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Davis Cup#Italian#Lta
Daily Mail

Children clutching toys and wrapped in Union Jack scarves among as many as 200 migrants to arrive in UK by small boat today after Easter saw more than 500 cross the Channel after Priti Patel unveiled Rwanda scheme

More than 200 migrants are believed to have reached Britain by small boat today - meaning the total for April may have surpassed 2,000. While the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is yet to release the official figures for April 19, it is believed that at least 200 people battled windy conditions in the Channel to make the perilous journey across the 21-mile Dover Strait.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ash Barty set for Icons Series golf event in US following retirement from tennis

Ash Barty is swapping her tennis racket for golf clubs to take part in the celebrity Icons Series event in the United States this summer.The 25-year-old made the shock announcement that she was retiring last month, saying that after winning the Australian Open in January she no longer had the drive to keep competing.The event at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 30 and July 1 will pit teams representing the USA and the rest of the world against each other in a 10-hole team match-play format.Joining Barty in the rest of the world team will be...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

What are Rafael Nadal's real physical conditions?

What are Rafael Nadal's real physical conditions? The Spaniard will also miss Barcelona: will he recover in time for Rome, Madrid and Paris? With the big final goal which is the conquest of Roland Garros? Rafael Nadal will not be able to prepare Roland Garros in the best way. The...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie gets clay-court campaign up and running in Barcelona

Cameron Norrie belatedly found his feet on clay with a hard-fought victory over Egor Gerasimov in his opening match at the Barcelona Open.The British no 1, beaten in his first match of the clay-court season by Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo last week, dropped the opening set to Belarusian Gerasimov.But Norrie, now ranked 10 in the world, hit back in the second and recovered from being an early break down in the third to register a 5-7 6-4 6-4 victory, his 16th win of the year.British number two Dan Evans lost his grudge match against Italian Lorenzo Musetti.Evans had suggested...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

When Rafael Nadal blasted Rome organizers

Rafael Nadal could not reach the semi-final in Monte Carlo and Madrid last year. The Spaniard was eager to change that at the season's last clay-court Masters 1000 event in Rome. Chasing the tenth crown at Foro Italico, Rafa faced probably the most formidable second-round rival at the start of the event, battling against the home star Jannik Sinner.
TENNIS
Financial World

Boris Becker on Roger Federer's come back

Uncertainty reigns over Roger Federer's come back to the court. The Swiss champion last appeared in an official match last May, in the quarter-final match he lost to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon. From that moment on, yet another ordeal began for the 40-year-old Swiss tennis player, who underwent his third knee operation after two in 2020.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy