Ever Forward: Cargo ship freed from Chesapeake Bay after running aground month ago

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE — The Ever Forward was freed Sunday morning after being stuck in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay for more than a month.

The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic confirmed to WTOP that the 35-day salvage operation was completed at around 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, after the 1,005-foot container ship ran aground in the bay on March 13.

Two tugs each from Donjon-SMIT, Moran and McAllister liberated the Ever Forward after containers were removed, WMAR reported.

The Ever Forward had been traveling from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it got stuck in at least 10 feet of mud when attempting a turn near the Bay Bridge, WTOP reported.

According to WMAR, the Ever Forward is now en route to Annapolis Anchorage Grounds for inspection, after two failed re-floating attempts on March 29 and 30. Once the inspection is completed, the ship will be reloaded and continue its voyage to Norfolk.

“The vastness and complexity of this response were historic, as an incident like the Ever Forward grounding, in type and duration, is a rare occurrence,” Capt. David O’Connell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region said in a prepared statement.

“It was the collaboration of each responding agency, Evergreen Marine Corp. and dedicated responders (that) resulted in the successful refloating of Ever Forward while ensuring the safety of the public and response personnel, mitigating pollution potential, and minimizing economic impacts,” he added.

#Chesapeake Bay#Cargo Ship#Bay Bridge#Salvage#The Ever Forward
102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

