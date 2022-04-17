Shades Of Yellow And Pink Take Over The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 DAYS AGO