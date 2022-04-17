ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Jimmy Bell, Jr. Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

By Brad Smith
voiceofmotown.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgantown, West Virginia – As reported earlier by The Voice of Morgantown, Jimmy Bell, Jr., a 6’10 280 pound forward/center out of Saginaw, Michigan, was on campus at West Virginia University over the weekend, taking in the facilities, meeting with players and coaches and learning more about the basketball...

