Celtics Wrap: Boston Wins Game 1 Behind Jayson Tatum’s Heroics

By Scott Neville
 1 day ago
Jayson Tatum finished on a buzzer-beater to lift the No. 2 Boston Celtics over the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets in a 115-114 victory during Game 1 at TD Garden. Boston took a 1-0 advantage over Brooklyn in the best-of-seven series. You can check out the full box score here....

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener

View the original article to see embedded media. In a physical opening game where the two teams combined for 50 fouls, the Celtics and Nets still showcased their offensive firepower. Four of Boston's starters scored at least 20 points, and the Celtics held Kevin Durant to 23. But Kyrie Irving,...
Ndamukong Suh Attending Red Sox Game Has Patriots Fans Speculating

Ndamukong Suh, an NFL free agent who remains available on the open market, was in Boston on Saturday while attending the Red Sox game at Fenway Park. And while Suh traveling to the area could mean absolutely nothing from a football perspective, fans of the New England Patriots weren’t about to let that stand in their way of rapid and relentless speculation. Patriots fans aren’t exactly new to that line of questioning, of course, and the tweet from WBZ-TV’s David Wade on Saturday evening allowed it to gain steam.
Marcus Smart Points Out ‘Big Confidence Builder’ From Celtics-Nets Game

Ime Udoka went against the grain in the final minute of the Celtics-Nets series opener Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Trailing Brooklyn by one with roughly 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Boston put together a great defensive stand that concluded with Al Horford pulling down a rebound from a missed Kevin Durant shot. Udoka didn’t hesitate with his plan of attack for the C’s, motioning for his team to stay composed rather than calling a timeout, drawing up a play and hoping for the best.
Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
Charles Barkley Has Stern Reaction To Kyrie Irving’s Postgame Tirade

Charles Barkley had no time for Kyrie Irving’s diatribe Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Irving personally shined on the court in the Celtics-Nets playoff series opener, but it was an otherwise rough day at the office for the star point guard. Boston fans booed and heckled Irving from wire to wire and Brooklyn suffered a heartbreaking Game 1 loss right as the final buzzer sounded.
