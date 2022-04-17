Photos: Jose Valenzuela Blasts Out Francisco Vargas in One Round

Errol Spence Jr added another welterweight title to his collection by stopping Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.Spence Jr, 32, retained the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously taking his Cuban opponent’s WBA Super title. Prior to Saturday night’s main event, it had been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020 before going on to have surgery on his eye. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout was also staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-5, 12 knockouts), meanwhile, last...
