Photos: Jose Valenzuela Blasts Out Francisco Vargas in One Round

David Benavidez has every intention of sticking around at super middleweight until at least one more major title is back in his possession. The desire is a driving force behind his next fight, a showdown with former middleweight titlist David Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title. The two collide May 21 on Showtime from Gila River Area in Glendale, Arizona in the second consecutive home state headliner for Benavidez (25-0, 22KOs), a Phoenix-based former WBC super middleweight titlist who is keen on entering his third title reign.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO