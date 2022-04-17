ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Local church celebrates Easter in person

By Torrence Banks
WSMV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It was a great day for lots of people here in Nashville. There were Easter celebrations, egg hunts, and church services across the state. One of the churches that held an in-person...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

110-foot, 60,000-pound cross in Tennessee lights up for the first time on Good Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An enormous cross that can be seen throughout most of the Pigeon Forge area is shined on the evening of Good Friday. Pigeon Forge's Department of Tourism announced the lighting on Thursday. The cross is around 110 feet tall and weighs around 60,000 pounds, made with a steel framework and covered with painted metal. Officials said it can be seen throughout most of the city.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WIFR

Plan ahead for fun, local activities this Easter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus local businesses are getting in spirit of the Easter season by bringing back community events like egg hunts and festivals. First Northern Credit Union hosts a free, family-friendly Easter festival from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 104 North Show Place Drive in Rockford. Egg hunts are held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by activities, hot dogs and beverages and of course, pictures with the Easter bunny.
ROCKFORD, IL
94.3 WCYY

Maine Church Announces Return Of Helicopter Easter Egg Drop

In early April of 2017, Augusta's Kennebec Community Church held one of the coolest family friendly events to ever happen in Central Maine. They held a helicopter Easter Egg drop. What is a helicopter Easter Egg drop? Well, it is exactly what it sounds like!. A low flying helicopter hovered...
AUGUSTA, ME
WYTV.com

Local church, restaurant hold fundraiser for Ukraine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — K’Nafa Restaurant in Youngstown hosted a luncheon Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the local Ukrainian community. The community came out in large numbers to show its support. The restaurant and Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church are educating people on how they can financially help...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Says Goodbye to Old Attractions

Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
TRAVEL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Church Services#Wsmv
Lonestar 99.5

19 Country Music Stars With a Lot of Kids

Full House can't compare to Willie Nelson's house. The country legend is one of nearly 20 country music stars with a lot of kids — as in, more kids than you can safely fit in a mom-mobile. Three singers on this list have eight kids, while one country celebrity...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WSMV

Storm cleanup begins in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of Wednesday’s storm, the cleanup begins in parts of Middle Tennessee. Crews get to work on fixing the damage on Thursday morning. Here are some areas that dealt with storm damage in the region:. Davidson County. - Harpeth Bend Drive saw trees...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Garth Brooks announces name of bar in Nashville

In an announcement before his Nissan Stadium performance, country music star Garth Brooks revealed Friday the name of his upcoming downtown Nashville bar. The bar — to open in the old Paradise Park location at 411 Broadway — is called Friends in Low Places after the lyrics from Brooks' 1990s hit song.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
CELEBRITIES
WSMV

Gallatin railroad track concerns

President Joe Biden made an announcement he says will make prices drop even more. News4’s Courtney Allen has more on the story. Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Hermitage residence. Police need your help finding suspects wanted for stealing a city truck in Gallatin. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died.
GALLATIN, TN
Akron Beacon Journal

Easter bake sale planned at Greek church in Akron

The Easter bake sale is coming back to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring event for the past two years, baking efforts have resumed in earnest. The 2022 sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13-14 in the church at 129 S. Union St. in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Romesentinel.com

Rescue Mission to celebrate Easter

ROME — The Rome Rescue Mission invites the community for an Easter Celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17. The dining room will be open, and meals will be available for takeout. Easter meals will be delivered on Good Friday, April 15, to the...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy