Middleborough, MA

This 14-year-old girl stopped an intruder with kitchen knives and a cell phone camera

By Zoe Sottile, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

A 14-year old girl in Massachusetts warded off a man who broke into her house -- and police said she even helped them catch a suspect. The girl was sleeping in her home in Middleborough when she woke to the sound of an intruder, according to a news release from the...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Shreveport Magazine

While out on a cruise with his wife, elderly man saved jet skier from drowning only to shoot him dead; won’t face charges

The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15-year-old girl dies after out-of-control car hits high school students waiting at bus stop

One of the four high school students who was hit by a driver while waiting at their school bus stop Tuesday morning has died. Tiana Johnson, 15, died early Wednesday morning from her injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide an update on the conditions of the three other Royal Palm Beach Community ...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
KFDA

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah. Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported. The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody. No other details were immediately available. If you have any...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

