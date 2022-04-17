ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Matthews out vs. Islanders due to minor injury, considered day-to-day

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuston Matthews is out Sunday against the New York Islanders due to a minor injury, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game, according to TSN's Mark Masters. It's a minor ailment he...

KVIA

Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field. Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.
NHL
Maine Campus

The NHL MVP should be Auston Matthews

A few months, the MVP race had no clear-cut favorite. Now with less than two weeks remaining in the season, it is still quite undecided, as only three players remain in contention for the league MVP award: Auston Matthews, Igor Shesterkin and Connor McDavid. The trickiest player to evaluate is...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sabres

In the latter half of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) will host Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) on Easter Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final meeting of the...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Isles' Barzal fined $2,500 for grabbing Marner from bench

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with a player on the ice while on the bench Sunday night’s loss at Toronto. The NHL's department of player safety announced the supplemental discipline Monday. While sitting on...
ELMONT, NY
Sports
theScore

Matthews remains out vs. Flyers, will travel for Leafs' road trip

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews will miss his second consecutive game Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to TSN's Mark Masters. The NHL's leading goal scorer will travel with the club for its upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Thursday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Fleury not thinking retirement yet: I'd like to play 'at least another season'

Marc-Andre Fleury isn't ready to hang up his skates just yet. "I would like to play at least another season. I decided that recently," Fleury said, according to La Presse's Katherine Harvey-Pinard. "I still love to play, I still have fun, the body's holding up - most of the time. But yes, one more season, and we'll see after."
NHL
theScore

Makar breaks Avalanche record for points by defenseman in a season

Cale Makar's brilliant campaign became a historic one Monday, as he notched his 83rd point to set a new record for points in a season by a blue-liner in Colorado Avalanche franchise history. The 23-year-old surpassed Steve Duchesne, who collected 82 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. Makar earned a...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Celtics' Smart becomes 1st guard since Payton to win DPOY

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is the NBA's 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Monday. Smart is the first guard since Gary Payton to capture the award; the Hall of Famer won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1995-96. Payton broke the news to Smart and...
BOSTON, MA
WNEM

Josh Bloom signs with Buffalo Sabres

Jack Tany, the president of the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame, as decided to resign. The franchise record book continues to be re-written this season by the Flint Firebirds. Midland Dow's Vansumeren wins Mr. Hockey Award. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. Midland Dow's Billy Vansumeren has...
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Andersen's injury to be re-evaluated in a week

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen will be re-evaluated in a week for the injury he sustained in Saturday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday, according to Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer. Andersen was helped off the ice late in the third period...
NHL
theScore

Nuggets' Malone: Jokic 'too valuable' to be ejected

While the Denver Nuggets were on the verge of falling behind 2-0 in their first-round playoff series to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic lost control of his emotions. Down 20 midway through the fourth quarter, Jokic failed to get a foul call when rising for...
DENVER, CO

