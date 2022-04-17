ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer Adams living out dreams with Illinois

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After transferring to Illinois this semester, junior offensive lineman Isaiah Adams is enjoying every minute of his experience in orange and blue.

“It’s just a dream come true,” says Adams. “It was tough in [junior college], but hard work pays off.”

Adams was a three-star recruit coming from Garden City Community College in Kansas, moving there after a year in college in Canada. He was the No. 5 junior college offensive tackle and was a 2021 NCJAA DI First Team All-American. He had over a dozen Division I offers to play in the states, but chose Illinois.

“I can’t say it enough, but like it’s really like everything I’ve dreamed of,” says Adams. “So everyday you come in and you just put a smile on your face like look at everything we’ve got so you know you got to ball out.”

Now, Adams has to work. With multiple spots opening up on offense and several injuries, Adams is versatile playing both tackle and guard, but mostly honing in on left tackle.

“Isaiah’s very athletic. He bends extremely well,” says Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. “He’s probably more advanced then I could ever imagine.”

Bielema says Adams has gained about 10 pounds of muscle since he committed. And says so far, he likes what he’s been seeing from the lineman.

“You can really see the confidence he’s playing with,” says Bielema. “I like the way he just kind of goes about his business. He doesn’t say a lot, just works and has gotten extremely talented fundamental base. I think he’s going to be a really good player.”

“We’re all battling,” says Adams. “We’re all trying to compete. There’s a lot of guys that left so a bunch of us got to step up. A lot of open spots so everyone’s competing.”

