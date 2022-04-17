ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis holds Easter vigil, addresses war in Ukraine

By Jack Baudoin
(WTVO) — Two significant worship services on Sunday addressed the ongoing unrest in Europe.

Christians in Jerusalem celebrated Easter despite conflict, gathering at a holy landmark church. Pope Francis also held a candle vigil in a pre-Easter message at St. Peter’s Basilica. The pontiff addressed the “darkness” of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Meanwhile, refugees are waiting for the war to end.

“I wish all families peace who are suffering in Ukraine at this great holiday Easter, and I wish that the war will be over soon, as soon as possible, and people stop suffering and we can prevent the war spreading to Europe,” said Maria Dontsova, a Polish refugee from Kharkiv.

Nearly three million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland alone, according to the United Nations.

