Jacksonville draws Atlanta in first round of Kelly Cup Playoffs

Kentucky, start celebrating all things Buc-ee’s — from now forward, all travel centers will pale in comparison to this Disneyland of gas stations. Promise, you’ll thank Texas for sending Buc-ee’s your way. The first store opened Tuesday morning in Richmond, Kentucky. And yes, it made the news, everywhere. How often can you see a giant Beaver beckoning travelers to come inside for some BBQ and a cold drink? If you’ve spent any time traveling along I-85, you’ve certainly seen the billboards beckoning. Oh, and you can do all this plus fill up the tank with some of the cheapest gas around. Cause technically, this is a giant gas station, but with a reason to go inside and linger awhile. That’s how we do it in Texas and we’re happy to spread this joy to other states.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO