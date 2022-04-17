Jacksonville draws Atlanta in first round of Kelly Cup Playoffs
First Coast News
2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The No. 3 Jacksonville Icemen are set to faceoff against the No. 2 Atlanta Gladiators in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Game 1 is Thursday April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Due to a scheduling conflict, Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Councilman Reggie Gaffney and his son, Reggie Gaffney Jr. partnered with two churches to give away gas to local residents. The first 300 people to sign up for the gas giveaway will receive $20 worth of gas. The event is Saturday, April 16. The Gaffney's teamed...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video was originally published April 12 when a Duval County judge sentenced a Jacksonville drill rapper to 10 years in prison. It originated in Chicago’s South Side in the early 2010’s. Nearly a dozen years later, Jacksonville appears to be making inroads on becoming the epicenter of this disturbing branch of rap music.
The Ducks are back on home ice tonight, kicking off a two-game homestand with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. After earning four of eight possible standings points (1-1-2) on a tough four-game eastern road trip, the Ducks return to Anaheim for a busy week of hockey, with four games scheduled for the next eight days. Three of those contests will be at Honda Center, the Ducks' final home games of the 2021-22 season.
The Boston Bruins are, once again, heading to the playoffs. Before the B’s get into postseason mode, they have a handful of regular season games left, including three at home at Bostons TD Garden. The B’s welcome Massachusetts native Frank Vatrano and the New York Rangers to town Saturday, April 23 for an afternoon battle. Puck drops for that one at 3 p.m. ET.
After Saturday’s win against the Montreal Canadians, Washington remains three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metropolitan Division. With only seven games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, the Capitals are very close to clinching a playoff berth. Though it had been assumed the Eastern Conference...
Georgia Bulldogs basketball guard Noah Baumann is transferring to Grand Canyon Antelopes. Baumann entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Georgia’s 2021-2022 season. Grand Canyon will be the fourth school of Baumann’s NCAA basketball career. Noah Baumann transferred to Georgia from USC ahead of the 2021 season. He...
Kentucky, start celebrating all things Buc-ee’s — from now forward, all travel centers will pale in comparison to this Disneyland of gas stations. Promise, you’ll thank Texas for sending Buc-ee’s your way. The first store opened Tuesday morning in Richmond, Kentucky. And yes, it made the news, everywhere. How often can you see a giant Beaver beckoning travelers to come inside for some BBQ and a cold drink? If you’ve spent any time traveling along I-85, you’ve certainly seen the billboards beckoning. Oh, and you can do all this plus fill up the tank with some of the cheapest gas around. Cause technically, this is a giant gas station, but with a reason to go inside and linger awhile. That’s how we do it in Texas and we’re happy to spread this joy to other states.
Nashville Hosts Calgary in Potential Playoff Matchup to Conclude Five-Game Homestand. The Nashville Predators will close out their season-long five-game homestand this evening with a matchup against the Calgary Flames. The Flames currently sit atop the Pacific Division and could be a potential First Round matchup for the Preds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the second of three meetings between Nashville and Calgary this season; it's the first of two at home with another set to take place next Tuesday.
GLENDALE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes made it harder than it needed to be, but they pulled out a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Monday. The line of Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast has been Carolina's most consistent trio all season long. However, after suffering an injury...
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rowdies’ offensive dry spell came to an end Saturday night, along with their three-game winless streak, thanks to a 3-1 triumph against Tulsa before an announced crowd of 5,067 at Al Lang Stadium. Lewis Hilton scored in the third minute as Tampa Bay grabbed...
After a pair of not so pleasant performances over the weekend, things get even tougher for the Detroit Red Wings, as they head to Florida to take on two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, beginning with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lighning on Tuesday night. Detroit arrives...
Wichita hockey fans are in for a never-before-seen treat this fall. For the first time in the city’s history, Wichita will play host to an NHL game when the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes face off in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 inside Intrust Bank Arena.
