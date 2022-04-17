ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Revolution defeat Charlotte 2-1 on Polster's game-winner

voiceofalexandria.com
 1 day ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored the...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Yardbarker

One bet for each NBA game tonight: Round 1 player props

NBA playoffs continue on as Round 1 series start to take shape. On this Tuesday slate, we have three games to consider betting on. There's prop value to be found in each, so here is one prop pick for all three NBA playoff games tonight. Trae Young over 2.5 threes...
NBA
The Associated Press

Gabrielsen scores, Austin wins 3-2 over DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ruben Gabrielsen’s goal led Austin to a 3-2 win Saturday over D.C. United. Gabrielsen’s game-winner came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to put Austin (4-1-2) ahead 3-2. Diego Fagundez assisted the goal. Austin also got one goal each from Danny Hoesen...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
ESPN

Austin FC rally with three late goals to stun D.C. United

Ruben Gabrielsen's goal in the 90th minute capped a wild late comeback as Austin FC scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat host D.C. United 3-2 on Saturday. It was the first-ever match between the two teams and a tale of two halves. The first 45-plus minutes belonged to D.C. United and Ola Kamara while the second half, played with the home team a man down, was owned by Austin FC.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made...
SAINT PAUL, MN
New York Sports Nation

Red Bulls Draw Disappointingly vs Dallas

The New York Red Bulls attempted to switch up the format against FC Dallas on Saturday night. Easter Eve saw both Ashley Fletcher and Luquinhas get their first RBNY starts as Gerhard Struber hoped to get his first home win of the season. Instead, despite outshooting the visors 20 to 5, the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
HARRISON, NJ
MassLive.com

How to buy Bruins tickets to Boston’s remaining regular season home games at TD Garden vs. Rangers, Panthers, Sabres

The Boston Bruins are, once again, heading to the playoffs. Before the B’s get into postseason mode, they have a handful of regular season games left, including three at home at Bostons TD Garden. The B’s welcome Massachusetts native Frank Vatrano and the New York Rangers to town Saturday, April 23 for an afternoon battle. Puck drops for that one at 3 p.m. ET.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Hails Trent Frederic Ahead Of His St. Louis Homecoming Vs. Blues

Trent Frederic is coming into his own, and the same goes for the Boston Bruins as result. Bruce Cassidy detailed the progression the forward has shown during his three-plus years with the team Tuesday ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Blues in St. Louis. Frederic hails from the Gateway to the West, and Cassidy used the occasion of his homecoming to credit him the 24-year-old for helping Boston’s third line forge an identity in 2021-22.
BOSTON, MA
Austonia

Austin FC pulls off last-minute comeback in 3-2 win to D.C. United

After an eventful first half that saw two goals and a red card from D.C. United's Ola Kamara, Austin FC scored three goals in the last ten minutes of the match to beat the home team 3-2 on Saturday.Both D.C. and Austin saw near-goals called back for offsides in the first half before Kamara scored two in a row and caught two yellow cards, knocking himself out of the game just before halftime.This match was as crazy as a night out on 6th street. pic.twitter.com/cPDJF7AZgX— Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 17, 2022 With just ten opponents on the pitch, Austin FC...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Blues clinch spot in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

St. Louis is headed to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. The St. Louis Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history. The Blues secured their spot in the postseason with a 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon. The win also moved the Blues into sole possession of second place in the Central Division, which provides home-ice advantage for the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin in May.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS LA

Tajouri scores in LAFC's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

Ismael Tajouri's goal proved to be pivotal as Los Angeles FC picked up a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.Ismael Tajouri's goal put LAFC (5-1-1) on top for good at 2-1 in the 70th minute. Diego Palacios got an assist on the goal.Christian Arango and Jose Cifuentes both scored once for LAFC.LAFC outshot Sporting KC 15-9, with four shots on goal to two for Sporting KC.Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Tim Melia saved one of the four shots he faced for Sporting KC.LAFC plays on the road on Sunday against Cincinnati, while Sporting KC will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, KS

