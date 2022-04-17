ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese airline resumes flights on Boeing jet that crashed in March

By Olafimihan Oshin
 1 day ago
A Chinese airline has resumed commercial flights on Boeing 737-800 jets, the same model that crashed last month killing all 132 passengers and crew members on board.

In a statement on Sunday, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) said it has conducted numerous systematic tests to resume commercial flights on the Boeing model.

Data from Flightradar24 showed that a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 jet took off from the southwestern city of Kunming Sunday morning and landed in Chengdu a little less than two hours later, Reuters reported.

The data tracker also noted that the aircraft also had two test flights in the past few days.

The China-based airline grounded up to 200 scheduled flights on on the jetliners after Flight 5735 crashed in the Guangxi region of the country on March 21, Bloomberg News reported.

Investigators have recovered the two black boxes from the flight and have sent the items to the U.S. to determine what went wrong with the ill-fated flight.

Boeing said in a statement to Reuters that 737-800 planes with registration plates close to those of the crashed airliner are still going through further testing and evaluation.

