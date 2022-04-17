Freshman Duo Carries No. 23 Florida Past Vanderbilt in Extras
By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the first extra-inning affair of the campaign, freshman Deric Fabian lifted No. 23 Florida to a 4-3 victory in the series finale over Vanderbilt with a go-ahead, solo home run in the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon. Although D. Fabian provided the late heroics...
Behind Jaxon Wiggins’ career-high nine strikeouts, No. 6 Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) completed its three-game sweep of No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) with a 6-2 win in Saturday’s series finale at Baum-Walker Stadium. With the win, the Razorbacks captured their first series sweep of the Tigers since...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite not having manager Tony Vitello on the bench due to suspension, the long ball came out in full force tonight as Tennessee hit four home runs in its 15-4 win over Alababam. Alabama struck early. Drew Williamson crushed a solo shot over the left-field wall in the first inning. It […]
Georgia Bulldogs basketball guard Noah Baumann is transferring to Grand Canyon Antelopes. Baumann entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Georgia’s 2021-2022 season. Grand Canyon will be the fourth school of Baumann’s NCAA basketball career. Noah Baumann transferred to Georgia from USC ahead of the 2021 season. He...
KNOXVILLE — Trey Lipscomb posted his second multi-home run game of the season, freshman Drew Beam struck out 10 and top-ranked Tennessee hammered Alabama 15-4 on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win their Southeastern Conference baseball series. The Vols (33-3, 14-1) played without head coach Tony Vitello and...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Erin Edmoundson was electric in the Lady Vols’ series finale against Texas A&M. The super senior pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, three hits surrendered and only one earned run leading the Lady Vols to a 5-1 win. Zaida Puni continued her impressive series with a home run in the […]
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball fell to No. 17 Auburn 3-2 in Saturday’s series finale at Dudy Noble Field. Despite the loss, MSU managed to win the Southeastern Conference series two games to one with a 7-6 win on Thursday and a 9-5 win on Friday.
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Texas A&M softball team (24-17, 3-12 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 14 Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC) on Monday night, falling 5-1 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Senior All-American Haley Lee continued to produce at the plate, leaving the yard for the second-straight game. TOP OFFENSIVE...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (27-16, 8-7 SEC) completed the sweep over South Carolina (23-21, 2-14 SEC) by run-ruling the Gamecocks in six innings 8-0. The Tigers allowed only three runs in the series sweep over the Gamecocks and shut them out in the other two games.
It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
No. 14 Tennessee captured its first three-game Southeastern Conference sweep, defeating Texas A&M, 5-1, Monday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC) never trailed against the Aggies (24-17, 3-12 SEC) in the series finale. The Lady Vols led 2-0 in the first inning when Zaida Puni hit a...
LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since the 2015 NCAA Super Regional when it faces in-state rival LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation Classic on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on […]
Alabama Softball has an out-of-conference midweek doubleheader on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide takes on UNA and Alcorn State. The most recent SEC outing for the Crimson Tide was a sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Crimson Tide pitching ace, Montana Fouts won all three games against the Bulldogs. In the series, Fouts threw 23 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run.
The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back after suffering a tough loss to the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night.
Arkansas (31-8, 10-4 SEC) hit three home runs through the first three innings to grab a 7-1 advantage before Kentucky (29-10, 9-5 SEC) broke away to score six runs in the 4th inning to tie the game at 7-7.
The Wildcats pulled away by hitting two home runs in the top of the 7th, a solo shot by Erin Coffel, her second of the day, as well as a two-run blast by Miranda Stoddard to give Kentucky the 10-7...
Kentucky, start celebrating all things Buc-ee’s — from now forward, all travel centers will pale in comparison to this Disneyland of gas stations. Promise, you’ll thank Texas for sending Buc-ee’s your way. The first store opened Tuesday morning in Richmond, Kentucky. And yes, it made the news, everywhere. How often can you see a giant Beaver beckoning travelers to come inside for some BBQ and a cold drink? If you’ve spent any time traveling along I-85, you’ve certainly seen the billboards beckoning. Oh, and you can do all this plus fill up the tank with some of the cheapest gas around. Cause technically, this is a giant gas station, but with a reason to go inside and linger awhile. That’s how we do it in Texas and we’re happy to spread this joy to other states.
Arkansas State (7-24) at #2 Arkansas (28-7) - April 19-20, 2022 - 6:30 PM (Tuesday)/4 PM (Wednesday) Location: Fayetteville, Ark. Venue: Baum-Walker Stadium TV: SEC Network+. Arkansas State concludes its Natural State road swing with a two-game midweek series at consensus top-10 foe Arkansas. Both games will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM). There, you may listen to the recently-victorious “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz.
