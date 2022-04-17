ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Freshman Duo Carries No. 23 Florida Past Vanderbilt in Extras

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the first extra-inning affair of the campaign, freshman Deric Fabian lifted No. 23 Florida to a 4-3 victory in the series finale over Vanderbilt with a go-ahead, solo home run in the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon. Although D. Fabian provided the late heroics...

blackchronicle.com

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

