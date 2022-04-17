ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NBA game

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular Season Records: Chicago 46-36; Milwaukee 51-31 The Chicago Bulls haven’t won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since May 16 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. After a few days’ rest for both teams, they will meet up at 6:30 p.m. ET April 17...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo coming off Bucks' bench in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Khris Middleton got last Sunday's regular season finale off due to a wrist ailment. But in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, he is ready to return to the court. He'll also immediately start in his first game back, sending Antetokounmpo back to a bench role.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Cleveland, IL
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Bulls prove they can hang with the Milwaukee Bucks — but a chance to steal home court slips away

A sense of dread accompanied the Chicago Bulls up Interstate 94 for their first postseason game in five years. No one was giving them a shot in their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Even the most optimistic Bulls fans were just hoping to see a few good games before heading into the offseason and turning their attention to the baseball season. Changing the narrative in Game 1 ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Demolish Hawks After Blowout Loss vs. Heat: "Jimmy Neutron Owns Hawks"

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat started their 2022 NBA playoffs journey with a huge win against the Atlanta Hawks. After dominating the Charlotte Hornets and getting a close win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, the Hawks arrived in Miami confident in creating some issues for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) starting for Milwaukee in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo got last Sunday's regular season finale off due to a knee ailment. But in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, he is ready to return to the court. He'll also immediately start in his first game back, sliding into the starting spot vacated by Jordan Nwora, who is out with back soreness.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Chicago Bulls#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fiserv Forum#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Wisconsin Tv#Tnt#Cbs Sports App Ticket
ClutchPoints

Atlanta Hawks: 3 bold predictions for first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs vs. Heat

After surprisingly reaching the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals last season, the eyeballs were on the Atlanta Hawks to build on their fantastic run and possibly elevate their play the following year. That was not the case as Atlanta plummeted down the standings and finished as the ninth seed of the conference. With the play-in tournament in place, it gave the Hawks an opportunity to advance to the playoffs by winning two successive games and moving forward to compete with the Miami Heat in a seven-game series.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bulls vs. Bucks Updated Series and Game 2 Odds (Vegas Doesn't Believe in Chicago)

The Chicago Bulls are now 0-5 against the Milwaukee Bucks this season, but they battled in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. The Bucks came away with a 93-86 win, but the Bulls made things interesting late in the game before ultimately falling short in crunch time. It was a step in the right direction for Chicago, who covered the 10.5-point spread in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls need more from DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — who shot below 30% in Game 1 — to pull off an upset

The Chicago Bulls came inches from a Game 1 upset Sunday in their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game felt like a rallying moment for the Bulls, who battled back from a 16-point deficit and kept the reigning champions within one or two possessions for the entire second half. But despite that promise, the Bulls won’t stand a chance if their star trio — Zach LaVine, ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 Bulls most to blame after blowing Game 1 opportunity vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls fought hard on Sunday night in their series opener against the Milwaukee Bucks but ultimately came up short in a 93-86 loss. After taking the lead late, they let the defending champions claw their way right back into the contest in disappointing fashion. To be honest, it was far from a solid performance for the Bulls, who shot under 20% from three-point land and 32% from the field while their superstar duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine severely struggled. Nikola Vucevic wasn’t much better, either. The only way they can prevent a clean sweep is if their All-Stars step up in a big way and give Milwaukee a run for their money. Despite the Bucks stinking it up other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bulls simply couldn’t snatch a win here in what will be seen as a clear missed opportunity.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter coming off Bucks' bench in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wesley Matthews got last Sunday's regular season finale off due to rest. But in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, he is ready to return to the court. He'll also immediately start in his first game back, sending Carter back to a bench role.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton (wrist) starting Game 1 for Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo back to bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton got last Sunday's regular season finale off due to a wrist ailment. But in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, he is ready to return to the court. He'll also immediately start in his first game back, sending Thanasis Antetokounmpo back to a bench role.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Nikola Vučević'S 3-Point Shooting a Key to Bulls-Bucks Playoff Series

Vučević’s 3-point shooting a key to Bulls-Bucks series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević doesn’t often burst with emotion. But with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 slugfest with the Bucks, there was the Chicago Bulls center, back-pedaling across center court with a fist in the air and a roar on his lips after sinking a 3-pointer to level the score 64-64.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

One bet for each NBA game tonight: Round 1 player props

NBA playoffs continue on as Round 1 series start to take shape. On this Tuesday slate, we have three games to consider betting on. There's prop value to be found in each, so here is one prop pick for all three NBA playoff games tonight. Trae Young over 2.5 threes...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy