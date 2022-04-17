How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NBA game

The Chicago Bulls fought hard on Sunday night in their series opener against the Milwaukee Bucks but ultimately came up short in a 93-86 loss. After taking the lead late, they let the defending champions claw their way right back into the contest in disappointing fashion. To be honest, it was far from a solid performance for the Bulls, who shot under 20% from three-point land and 32% from the field while their superstar duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine severely struggled. Nikola Vucevic wasn’t much better, either. The only way they can prevent a clean sweep is if their All-Stars step up in a big way and give Milwaukee a run for their money. Despite the Bucks stinking it up other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bulls simply couldn’t snatch a win here in what will be seen as a clear missed opportunity.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO