Business News Update: Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites, Too!

Did you know that you can fly multiple flags on one pole? It's true, but flag etiquette requires that the American flag flies in the top spot. In this regard, it is a sign of respect to our country and the lives lost in our continued fight for freedom that no other country, state or business flag should be above the Stars and Stripes. If there are multiple flags and poles on display, the American flag flies in the position of respect which is on the viewer's far left. Moreover, it should be raised first and lowered last.

The American flag should always be displayed with the union (the blue field with white stars) to the left and at the top. If you're hanging a flag on a wall, keep the union in the top left spot and if you display it from a window, outside viewers should see the union in the top left. While at a parade, the American flag should be carried a step in front of any other flag and carried so it's on the left for the viewer. Only in times of distress should the flag be flown upside down.

America's flag belongs to all of us - it has been a hope for people seeking safety in a new land, a call to fight for freedom and self-governance, and a solace for grief-stricken families of our fallen military. Following flag etiquette reminds us that America is ours, of the people, by the people, and for the people.

