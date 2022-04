Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer almost got too big-brained for his own good during Sunday’s playoff opener. Budenholzer made the decision in Game 1 against the Chicago Bulls to sit star player Giannis Antetokounmpo for some key possessions late. While Antetokounmpo did have five fouls at the time, the unusual strategy sparked some controversy. Budenholzer pulled the two-time MVP from the contest with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter as the Bucks were about to play defense. Antetokounmpo spent four possessions on the bench before re-entering the game with 15.3 seconds remaining. Milwaukee held on to win 93-86 though.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO