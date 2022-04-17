ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Strong thunderstorms and some severe thunderstorms continue to head southeastward, through the NBC 15 area overnight, clearing Northwest Florida close to sunrise. Make sure you have your safety plan in place, which includes a location for shelter. Keep your mobile devices charged. Straight line wind, well-over 60mph, is most likely. Only an isolated tornado is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 135 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE MILLER UNION
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:47:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. Target Area: Guam DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR GUAM The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Wetting rains are not expected for the next couple of days, allowing for sustained dry conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT

