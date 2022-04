For much of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, we had two teams from the National League West sitting 1-2 in The Official Power Rankings. Just over a week into the 2022 season, we're back in familiar territory. With apologies to the New York Mets, who sit third, the powerhouses of baseball are the top two NL West teams, though there's New York flavor. Rivals all the way back to the New York days -- before many of us were even born -- in Ebbets Field and the Polo Grounds, it's the Dodgers and Giants. The home venues are now Dodger Stadium and Oracle Park, both pretty gorgeous in their own right.

