Liverpool continue quadruple push, Real Madrid shock Sevilla, Ronaldo MVP for Man United: Weekend Review

By Rob Dawson
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a weekend! With the FA Cup final set (it'll be Liverpool vs. Chelsea on May 14, ESPN+) and several big clubs needing dramatic heroics to win, Europe's top leagues did not disappoint. There's drama in Serie A, another string of big results in the Bundesliga and a late comeback by...

Cristiano Ronaldo
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Mane, Ronaldo, Werner, Mount

Liverpool and Manchester City produced a thrilling FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds keeping their quadruple bid alive, before Chelsea joined them in the final. As for the weekend's Premier League action, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick for Manchester United while Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle moved to the brink of survival.
12up

Ronaldo keeps doing amazing things for Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo simply can't be stopped. Time and time again the man impresses for Manchester United and that continued once again on Saturday in the win over Norwich City. In the 3-2 win, Ronaldo scored all three goals for the team. It was hat-trick No. 60 for his career. Ronaldo is on another planet despite climbing in age.
The US Sun

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son. The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Ronaldo was understandably left out of...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Title-chasing Man City, Real Madrid, PSG in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The defense of the Premier League title is still in Manchester City’s hands as the champions host Brighton needing to reclaim top spot from Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side saw one route to a trophy end by losing the FA Cup semifinal to Liverpool on Saturday. But a double can still be won with a Champions League semifinal meeting against Real Madrid to come next week. Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley due to injury, will be fit to return against mid-table Brighton. Defender Kyle Walker was also not involved against Liverpool and has not recovered from his ankle problem. City is two points behind Liverpool before playing Brighton, which has beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent games. The pursuit of the four Champions League places is the focus of another of Wednesday’s matches. Arsenal heads across London to third-place Chelsea after back-to-back losses that saw Mikel Arteta’s side slip to sixth spot. At the other end of the standings, Everton will look to move six points clear of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet at St. James’ Park, with both 12 points above the drop zone.
FOX Sports

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema came up big yet again. He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals four...
UEFA

