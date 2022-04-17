ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What is a ‘red flag warning’?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k73Yf_0fC2MYF300

(NEXSTAR) — You may have seen a weather alert in your area or elsewhere that you didn’t recognize recently, especially leading into the summer months. Do you know what a “red flag warning” means?

RFWs are issued when there’s a heightened chance of fires in an area.

While different regions define RFWs differently, the National Weather Service outlines some basics:

  • warm temperatures
  • very low humidities
  • stronger winds are expected to combine, producing an increased risk of fire danger

“On a windy but humid day, you won’t have a red flag warning,” says David Yeomans, chief meteorologist at KXAN News in Austin. “Or even if it’s windy with low humidity (below 20%), if you’ve had a ton of rain recently, you won’t have an RFW either.”

Twitter adopts plan to thwart Musk’s takeover bid

Yeomans adds that gusty winds over 25-30 miles per hour can aid in spreading fire, triggering a RFW.

The National Integrated Drought Information System , which monitors and plans for droughts in the U.S., says there’s some contention over RFWs among both the NWS and fire officials, saying some worry it’s “not an effective messaging medium.” Several agencies collaborated in 2018 to research and assess what might work better — but changing the system has proven difficult.

“Changing the RFW product has challenges not seen in most other NWS hazard messaging because it needs to include aspects of both weather and vegetation conditions, and may or may not include the presence of wildfire,” NIDIS explains.

Additionally, the organization says because different areas of the country have different parameters for RFWs, it can be hard for even experts to make the call.

NWS has a few recommendations for RFW conditions in general.

  • If burning is allowed in your area, all barrels should be covered with a weighted metal cover. Covers should not have any holes larger than 3/4 of an inch
  • No cigarettes or matches should be thrown from a moving vehicle
  • Outdoor fires should be extinguished properly, including thorough water dousing — even dunking charcoal in water is suggested
  • Never leave fires unattended

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Person killed identified in officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County, according to officials. Darlington County deputies responded to the area near the railroad tracks on McIver Road where it meets Old Florence Road where they say there was an armed individual. Officials did not provide a time when the incident began.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. After meeting dignitaries on the tarmac, Biden’s motorcade made its way to North Carolina A&T State University.
GREENSBORO, NC
KATV

Early Spring system brings heavy snow to Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) – The old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait five minutes. With the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, that seems pretty accurate. Severe weather rolled in, bringing some much-needed rain, that rain transitioning to thick snow and low visibility. Parts...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coleman, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coleman; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Taylor A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING...FOR THE WESTERN HALF INTO SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE WESTERN HALF INTO SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Kxan News#Rfw#Musk
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy