Jayson Tatum Buzzer-Beaters Caps Insane Final Seconds Of Celtics-Nets

By Sean T. McGuire
 1 day ago
Jayson Tatum finished a lay-up at the buzzer to lift the second-seeded Celtics to a 115-114 victory during Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets. It capped an incredibly hectic final possession for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had the ball in transition...

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
Charles Barkley Has Stern Reaction To Kyrie Irving’s Postgame Tirade

Charles Barkley had no time for Kyrie Irving’s diatribe Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Irving personally shined on the court in the Celtics-Nets playoff series opener, but it was an otherwise rough day at the office for the star point guard. Boston fans booed and heckled Irving from wire to wire and Brooklyn suffered a heartbreaking Game 1 loss right as the final buzzer sounded.
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons Cleared for Contact

ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports that Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is cleared for contact and four-on-four work. Simmons hasn’t played all season due to a back injury and mental health reasons. Last week, it was reported that Simmons could make his debut in the first round. However, Nets general manager Sean Marks also said in late February that Simmons could return in a week. It’s safe to say you shouldn’t believe Simmons is playing until an official announcement by the team.
Scottie Barnes Among Three Raptors Doubtful for Game 2

The cards were already stacked against the Toronto Raptors in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they will be shifting further in the Sixers’ favor ahead of Game 2. The Raps’ star rookie Scottie Barnes, along with Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young, are all doubtful ahead...
