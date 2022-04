Entering the season, the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays were viewed as two of the American League's top contenders. A little more than a week into the season, that forecast looks to be only halfway true. After a 3-2 victory against the Rays on Saturday in Chicago, the White Sox are 6-2 and in sole possession of first place in the AL Central. The Rays are struggling through a four-game losing streak.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO