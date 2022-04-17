ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tiger’s eye meaning: What are the properties of the crystal?

By Nina Clevinger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A MEMBER of the quartz family, the tiger's eye features a chatoyant effect.

This crystal often occurs in shades of amber or brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REsDU_0fC2LEnY00
Tiger's eye is a crystal with a chatoyant effect

Tiger's eye meaning: What are the properties of the crystal?

Chatoyancy represents the optical illusion of a cat's eye in certain materials, such as wood or a gemstone.

The way fibers align can create a similar effect to the lines of a cat's pupil.

In spiritual terms, the tiger's eye is said to bring clarity to its user and increase self-worth.

Many believe the stone aids in both creativity and commitment-making.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fShex_0fC2LEnY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcHjc_0fC2LEnY00

What is the history of the tiger's eye?

Naturally forming worldwide in places like Australia, India, South Africa, America, China, and Spain, the tiger's eye is a common stone known for its shielding properties.

In ancient Rome, soldiers wore engraved tiger's eye stones to help protect them in battle, per Myku.

Some cultures believe the tiger's eye works to ward off the evil eye.

The evil eye is a curse brought on by an ill-intended glare, typically given to someone when they least expect it.

What crystals pair well with tiger's eye?

When paired with citrine, tiger's eye can promote courage and resilience.

Alongside amethyst, tiger's eye is believed to relieve stress and anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iqUP_0fC2LEnY00
Tiger's eye pairs with crystals like citrine and amethyst Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Carnelian and tiger's eye can be used together to stimulate creativity.

Pyrite paired with tiger's eye can attract abundance.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Crystals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy