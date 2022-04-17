ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter 2022: Blessing of animals in photos

Cover picture for the articleEaster 2022: Blessing the animals Archbishop Jose H. Gomez...

Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption at Henry County Animal Control

Henry County Animal Care & Control, 527 Hampton Street in McDonough. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon and closed on Sunday. To see additional animals available for adoption, visit the Friends of Henry Animals, Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOHAINC. By state law,...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
LivingCheap

Pets get free photo with Easter Bunny at PetSmart

Easter is all about bunnies, chicks and just about any baby animal. However, it doesn’t mean our beloved dogs and cats can’t get into the springtime fun. Pet parents will want to hop over to PetSmart for a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny. It’s also the perfect time to pick up some treats and toys for their Easter basket!
ANIMALS
#Blessing Of Animals#Easter#The Animals#Downtown Los Angeles#Placita Olvera#Ap Photo
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beds and blessings

Hello, clean, cushy comfort. Family Promise of North Idaho received 16 new mattresses that will be used by local children and families who are experiencing homelessness. "It’s a pretty good ‘Woo hoo!’” Family Promise executive director Cindy Wood exclaimed, throwing her hands into the air. "I’m...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Romesentinel.com

Easter bunny to visit fitness center, pose for free photos

ROME — The coaches and ambassadors at Rome Fit Body Bootcamp, 1762 Black River Blvd., will offer free photos with the Easter bunny from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1 and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Rome Fit Body Bootcamp owners said the event is meant...
ROME, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Photos with Easter Bunny, library meeting, more

Pet Friends of Irwin is planning a photos with the Easter Bunny event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 at the Mayor Dan Rose Park, Main Street, Irwin. A $10 donation is asked for each digital emailed photo. All proceeds benefit Pet Friends. Children and pets are welcome.
IRWIN, PA
goodmorningamerica.com

12 Easter looks from Old Navy that will have your kids photo ready

Easter Sunday traditionally marks the first opportunity to sport new springtime fashion. It also makes for the perfect family photo op with a mix of gingham tops, floral dresses and jean jackets. If you don't already have your kids' looks planned, Old Navy's Easter shop has tons of budget-friendly and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
@wearemitu

This Mexican Bar Claims To Be Birthplace of the Margarita

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Apr 14 (EFE) — The Kentucky Club, reputed to be the oldest bar in this border city, survived the Covid-19 pandemic and is again welcoming customers eager to imbibe margaritas in the establishment where the Mexican cocktail par excellence was ostensibly invented. The Kentucky opened its...
EL PASO, TX
WPXI

Photos: DJ Kay Slay through the years

DJ Kay Slay FILE PHOTO: DJ Kay Slay poses for a photo an MTV event on July 24, 2007 in New York City. He died at the age of 55 after a months-long battle with COVID-19. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Prepare for Those Hot Summer Nights With a Discounted Cooling Pillow — Save 20% Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is coming, and while the advent of warmer weather is surely enough to put a spring in your step, staying comfortable at night can be a challenge, whether you’re experiencing hot flashes or just tend to run hot. Thankfully, Amazon has got you covered — right now, you’ll find this top-rated cooling pillow on sale, making sweaty, stifling nights a thing of the past.
ELECTRONICS

