Weekend Wrap (Apr. 16 & 17)

Motorcycle and minivan collide in serious crash

JOPLIN, Mo. – Saturday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a crash at West 20th and South Wall Ave in the city. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Tractor-trailer overturns in crash, blocking I-44 for hours

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – About 8 p.m. Friday evening reports near Mount Vernon regarding a tractor-trailer overturned blocking all westbound lanes of I-44.

Man missing in Newton County, Mo. now for a month

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff's office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male.

Stolen Jeep police chase causes crash involving Newton County Sheriff’s cruiser

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon reports of a police pursuit traveling north on Schifferdecker into the Joplin city limits from Newton County.

Joplin man drowns at Table Rock Lake near Eagle Rock Marina

JOPLIN, Mo. – A 52-year-old Joplin man loses his life after drowning in Table Rock Lake.

