Joplin, MO

Weekend Wrap (Apr. 16 & 17)

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 1 day ago
Motorcycle and minivan collide in serious crash

JOPLIN, Mo. – Saturday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a crash at West 20th and South Wall Ave in the city. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Click here to learn more.

Tractor-trailer overturns in crash, blocking I-44 for hours

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – About 8 p.m. Friday evening reports near Mount Vernon regarding a tractor-trailer overturned blocking all westbound lanes of I-44. Click here to read more.

Man missing in Newton County, Mo. now for a month

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Click here to read more.

Stolen Jeep police chase causes crash involving Newton County Sheriff’s cruiser

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon reports of a police pursuit traveling north on Schifferdecker into the Joplin city limits from Newton County. Click here to read more.

Joplin man drowns at Table Rock Lake near Eagle Rock Marina

JOPLIN, Mo. – A 52-year-old Joplin man loses his life after drowning in Table Rock Lake. Click here

