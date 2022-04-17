Weekend Wrap (Apr. 16 & 17)
Motorcycle and minivan collide in serious crash
JOPLIN, Mo. – Saturday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a crash at West 20th and South Wall Ave in the city. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Click here to learn more.
Tractor-trailer overturns in crash, blocking I-44 for hours
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – About 8 p.m. Friday evening reports near Mount Vernon regarding a tractor-trailer overturned blocking all westbound lanes of I-44. Click here to read more.
Man missing in Newton County, Mo. now for a month
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Click here to read more.
Stolen Jeep police chase causes crash involving Newton County Sheriff’s cruiser
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon reports of a police pursuit traveling north on Schifferdecker into the Joplin city limits from Newton County. Click here to read more.
Joplin man drowns at Table Rock Lake near Eagle Rock Marina
JOPLIN, Mo. – A 52-year-old Joplin man loses his life after drowning in Table Rock Lake. Click here
