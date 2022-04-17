ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Spacewalking Astronaut and Alumna Jessica Meir to be Commencement Keynote Speaker

By Kaitlin Lee
UCSD Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronaut and UC San Diego alumna Jessica Meir will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2022 All Campus Commencement Ceremony. Meir was part of the six-month expedition in 2020 to the International Space Station and was selected to fly to the moon in 2025 for NASA’s Project Artemis. Meir will...

