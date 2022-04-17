ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory Baptist Church Easter service

By Jessica Rivera
fox44news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – Days after an EF-3 tornado made a direct hit on the Cedar Valley area in Salado. Church members gathered Sunday morning for Easter service. “It’s great to be back on god’s property on the slab that is left for us to build a worship to...

WBKO

State Street Baptist Church welcomes new shrine temple

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - History was made in the city of Bowling Green earlier today at State Street Baptist Church. The event, which was held at the church, was in affiliation with Prince Hall Masons. Members of the Prince Hall Masons number 247 received their Charter. Multiple members of the South Central Kentucky Community joined together to honor the occasion.
NBC12

Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After more than a month since the fire at Fox Elementary, students and teachers finally came back together under one roof for the first day of in-person learning. They’ll be learning inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. Teachers, parents and volunteers spent nearly two weeks...
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Man Survived Tornado by Holding Onto a Tree Trunk

It's tornado season here in Texas and one guy is lucky he had a big tree in his yard. Looks like Central Texas has been hit hard by tornadoes the past few days. You can check out some crazy footage of them right here. It looks like a trio of brothers are lucky to be alive after a tornado hit their mobile home yesterday in Salado, Texas. Salado is right in between Waco and Austin.
The Independent

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter's promise of hope couldn't be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what's next.KENTUCKYMembers of Mayfield First United Methodist Church will not be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A...
KSAT 12

Family, friends of ‘Hispanic Elvis’ say final goodbyes at funeral service

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio icon known as ‘Hispanic Elvis’ received his final blessing and goodbye on Saturday. His funeral service was held at the Hillcrest Funeral Home and it was attended by many family members and friends. George Cisneros tells KSAT his brother was hospitalized...
KXII.com

Little City Baptist Church serving food, drinks for those in need

LITTLE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Little City Baptist Church has been serving food and drinks to the people of Little City and beyond impacted by this week’s tornado. They’ve partnered with the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief who has been preparing food in their mobile kitchen unit in Madill while the church’s power was out. Members of the disaster relief group would then bring it to the church for them to serve.
US105

Why A New TikTok Challenge Could Lead to Tragedy in Killeen, Texas

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
KXII.com

First Baptist Church offering shelter in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Neighbors helping neighbors around Texoma this week after an EF2 tornado ripped through several counties. American Red Cross and First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, teamed up to provide a shelter for those who were affected by the storms. The shelter opened their doors at 1 p.m.,...
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac church to host Easter rummage and bake sale

DOWAGIAC – From Fabergé eggs and antique garden tools to fresh-baked pies, one local church is gearing up for another event. First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., is set to host its annual spring fundraiser and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2. Proceeds will go toward the repair costs of the church’s parking lot.
Central Illinois Proud

Victory Church begins rebuilding process

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Rebuilding plans for a rural Bloomington church are beginning to unfold. Victory Church caught fire in January and leaders are now looking forward to the church’s next chapter. This past week, Victory’s lead pastors met with architects to begin conversations of what their new...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Speaking out: Easter: It’s no Christmas

Easter is this week and my favorite church service of the year has always been Good Friday. That might seem a little dark compared to other choices like, oh, I don’t know, absolutely any other service, but the magnitude of its meaning stood out to me throughout my life. The lack of “hoopla” around it did too.
