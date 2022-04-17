ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Superstars Who Could Be Affected By Vince McMahon's New Naming Rule

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's roster has seen a growing number of Superstars undergoing name changes in recent months, with the latest examples being Austin Theory losing his first name and Kacey Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray getting their names changed to Katana Chance and Alba Fyre. The reason behind all the changes was explained...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
Financial World

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Nobody can control Charlotte Flair

Gunther and Ludwig Kaizer do a backstage promo, where Ludwig praises Gunther's strength and power. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn. Zayn walks in with a microphone trying to clarify what happened last week saying that he is not afraid of anything or anyone and that everything he does is calculated and is part of a bigger plan saying he won't run away tonight, but he'll beat Drew to win back the respect people owe him.
WWE
Wrestling World

What is Becky Lynch's next goal?

Becky Lynch, after being champion for 621 days, if we combine her title reigns from Wrestlemania 35, lost her Raw champion belt to Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 38. The Irishman, who is now used to owning a title in the company of Stamford, now finds herself having to deal with her own future, which is increasingly uncertain, given that at the moment, since after Wrestlemania, she has not yet been revised.
WWE
Cinema Blend

Looks Like WWE Is Getting Ready To Introduce A New Manager, And I’m Here For It

If, like me, you’re frustrated by the lack of managers in WWE right now, I may have some good news for you. Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and the powers that be look like they’re ready to introduce the leader of a new faction, and it’ll be a familiar face to fans who watch NXT and/ or Impact: LA Knight.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
James Drake
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Humberto Carrillo
Person
Kay Lee Ray
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Shayna Baszler
ComicBook

WWE: New Report on Why Alexa Bliss is Off TV Again Emerges

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen nor mentioned on WWE programming since her match at Elimination Chamber back in February. She was initially written off TV last year following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo and recover from surgery, and in January she was brought by appearing in therapy session vignettes. It looked like Bliss was going to have another character transformation, veering away from the supernatural character she had been developing since 2020. But when she wrestled at Elimination Chamber nothing about her presentation had been altered. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, that was a point of contention with her.
WWE
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
TMZ.com

Cris Cyborg Still Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch 3.5 Years After Loss

It's been nearly four years since Cris Cyborg lost to Amanda Nunes ... but she STILL wants her revenge -- telling TMZ Sports she's still gunning for a rematch with The Lioness. Cyborg initially lost to the UFC legend in December 2018 -- and she's clearly not over it ......
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Austin Theory#Katana Chance
Popculture

Former WWE and WCW Star Suffers Two Strokes Ahead of Dementia Diagnosis

Former WWE and WCW star Virgil, real name Mike Jones, is facing a tough battle, according to a series of posts on Twitter. As reported by The Daily Star, Jones revealed that he suffered a pair of strokes without fully realizing it, leading to a troubling diagnosis of dementia. "I...
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.
WWE
The Spun

WWE World Reacts To Monday’s Ric Flair Video

WWE legend Ric Flair is 73 years old, but the self-proclaimed 21-time champion still knows his way around the ring, albeit in slower fashion. Flair posted a video this afternoon in response to an unnamed person who asked the two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee if he still had it. In the clip, Flair can be seen acting out moves with fellow pro wrestler Jay Lethal.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Rotunda Provides Update On Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas Pro Wrestling Future

While Bray Wyatt hasn’t stepped foot inside the squared circle since WrestleMania 37, Bo Dallas last wrestled a match at a WWE live event in November 2019. Despite the brothers’ extended time away from the ring, their father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, is not ruling out their eventual return to wrestling.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Champions Crowned During WWE RAW Double Commitment Ceremony

Dana Brooke is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion. This week’s RAW saw the 24/7 Title change hands several times during the Double Commitment Ceremony for Brooke & Reggie and Tamina Snuka & Akira Tozawa, which was officiated by R-Truth. After Truth used the “power in my vest” to...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy