I guess we better call it what it is - an April snowstorm for some. Here’s how the storm will evolve through the day. I’ll also show you who gets the most snow. The odd part of this snowstorm is the second half of the afternoon is when the snow will really come together. Usually in mid-April we will get snow at night and rain during the day. This just shows us how cold the air is aloft. The cold air will be brought down to the surface as the snow picks up in intensity in the second half of this afternoon.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO