Megan Thee Stallion Previews New Song At Coachella

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion brought the house down during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Houston hottie served up hits like "Savage," "Big Ole Freak," and "Girls in the Hood" for the...

Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
musictimes.com

Megan Thee Stallion Holds 'Greedy Men' Accountable For Her War With Label 1501

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment's conflict reached new heights on Monday, when the label filed a countersuit against the rap artist. The company, led by CEO Carl Crawford, alleges that Megan Thee Stallion's latest album for 1501 wasn't an album at all - and they expect more from the 27-year-old.
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion's First Set of Hot Girl Summer Nails Is Here

Hot Girl Summer is not officially here until Megan Thee Stallion says it's here, and according to her Instagram, it's here. Her latest manicures have consisted of nude nails, black snake-tongue nails, and dice-inspired nails, but her newest set couldn't be more different from these past ones. The "Sweetest Pie"...
Variety

Anitta Wows Coachella With Wild, Sexy Set Starring Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and Lots of Booty

Click here to read the full article. Brazilian singer Anitta has been a superstar in Latin America for years but is only now making a concerted move on the U.S. — and that move got a big exclamation mark with her elaborate, wide-ranging and eye-poppingly sexy performance at the Coachella festival on Friday night. .@Anitta performs on the Coachella Stage during #Coachell Weekend 1. #ANICHELLA #anitta #SnoopDogg #saweetie @Anitta @SnoopDogg @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/dTZSLMf0ES — Jennifer Maher 📸 @ Coachella 2022 (@JCMaherPhoto) April 16, 2022 Musically, the 45-minute set featured a mind-boggling mixture of genres, emphasizing the Brazilian and Latin music that rose her to stardom,...
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Reignites Yung Miami Romance Rumors With City Girls Coachella Shoutout

The gossip regarding whether or not Diddy and Yung Miami has kicked up a notch. The Hip Hop pair have ducked and dodged rumors of an alleged romance for months, but every so often, they give just enough of a hint to the public that causes their fans to run wild with rumors. Today, tens of thousands of people descended upon a California desert to celebrate Coachella, and social media timelines have been overrun with clips of performances and festival moments.
Pitchfork

Watch Baby Keem Perform “Lost Souls” With Brent Faiyaz at Coachella 2022

Baby Keem performed at Coachella for the first time ever this weekend. During his Friday night set, the rapper performed live renditions of songs from his 2021 album The Melodic Blue, broke out his Kanye West collaboration “Praise God” from Donda, and invited Brent Faiyaz onstage to do “Lost Souls” together. Watch highlights from Keem’s set below and follow along with all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.
Primetimer

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
