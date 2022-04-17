ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

High-wind watch for Nantucket upgraded to warning

By The Inquirer and Mirror
Inquirer and Mirror
 1 day ago

(April 18, 2022) The high-wind watch issued for Nantucket from late Monday night through Tuesday morning has been upgraded to a warning. According to the...

The Brownsville Herald

High wind warning issued for parts of RGV

A high wind warning has been issued for Southern Hidalgo County and inland Cameron and Willacy counties. The high wind warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. today. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gust of 65 mph are anticipated, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reported.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson, Southeast Carter, Southeast Monroe, Unicoi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Southeast Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous crosswinds will impact U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in northeast New Mexico.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
High Wind Warning issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kenedy, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Castle Country HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Country. * WHEN...From 3 PM today to 6 AM MDT Monday. Winds will be most impactful between 6 PM MDT this evening and 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Davis Mountains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In Texas the Guadalupe Mountains and the Davis Mountains above 6000 Feet. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle, northern half of the Texas Panhandle, and Gray and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Stafford, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Greene, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Sevier Smoky Mountains and Blount Smoky Mountains Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Rock, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. A few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis, Woodward, Roger Mills, Dewey and Custer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Otero, Bent, and Western Kiowa Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected along I-15 between Pintura and Leads. * WHERE...Lower Washington County between Pintura and Leads along I-15. This does not include St George proper, where wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts to 68 mph have been reported along I-15 near Leeds overnight.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

