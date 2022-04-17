ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agate meaning: What are the properties of the crystal?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
AGATE crystals have a beautiful display of multi-colour banding that comes along with numerous spiritual benefits.

The properties of the Agate crystal vary by colour.

Where does the Agate crystal come from?

Agate comes from the river Achates River located on the Italian island of Sicily.

It was discovered ages ago and was even used by the early Egyptians before 3000 BC.

The stones were not only used as jewellery but as a method of healing and restoring spiritual balance to the body.

What are the properties of the Agate crystal?

Agate is often found as layers lining geodes.

Many confuse Agate with Jasper due to similarities in colours, however, Agate is translucent while Jasper is opaque.

Agates are believed to be an excellent tool for promoting emotional, physical and intellectual balance.

Agate comes in a variety of colors, although the most common is blue-grey Credit: Getty Images - Getty

It aids in stabilising bodily energy.

Agate has the power to calm and soothe by harmonising one's yin and yang.

It helps build self-confidence and stimulate mental health.

What spiritual healing does the Agate crystal have?

The Agate comes in a variety of colors, although the most common is blue-grey.

Based on the color, the crystal's properties change, according to Healing With Crystals:

  • Blue - helps provide insight and clarity while focusing on tasks
  • Black - offers prosperity and courage
  • Brown - helps bind you to the earth and allows for reconnection with nature
  • Pink - opens your heart to love
  • Purple - helps realign your body and promote health

