Jackson Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Ouachita, Winn by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 135 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE MILLER UNION
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Sikes, LA
Clarks, LA
Ouachita Parish, LA
Dodson, LA
Winn Parish, LA
Richwood, LA
Jackson Parish, LA
Jackson, LA
Winnfield, LA
Columbia, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Strong thunderstorms and some severe thunderstorms continue to head southeastward, through the NBC 15 area overnight, clearing Northwest Florida close to sunrise. Make sure you have your safety plan in place, which includes a location for shelter. Keep your mobile devices charged. Straight line wind, well-over 60mph, is most likely. Only an isolated tornado is possible.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Southern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mixon to 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Ponta, Pinehill, New Salem, Trawick, Sacul, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin and Reklaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.2 feet, the picnic area at Stoney Bluff Landing becomes flooded. Access to the house at the end of Stoney Bluff Landing Road is limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Overbank flooding closes many roads. Harmony Grove community has flood problems at this stage. Many low lying roads are flooding with access to some residential areas by boat only. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.5 feet this evening and will slowly fall thereafter. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 32.2 Tue 9 AM 32.5 32.0 30.4 NEAR CREST
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY, APRIL 29 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, April 29. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 45.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 49.0 feet next Monday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 45.4 Tue 10 am CD 46.1 47.0 47.7
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

