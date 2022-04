Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster, Sheridan, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County Dust and reduced visibility to continue through early afternoon A widespread area of dust continues to impact much of northern Nevada and the Interstate 80 corridor mainly east of Winnemucca. Expect visibility to be 3 miles or less at times through the early afternoon hours. There is some relief on the way in the form of rain and higher elevation snow showers that are currently moving through north central Nevada. These showers will continue east and southeastward reaching eastern Elko county this afternoon. These showers should alleviate dust impacts and increase visibility this afternoon. However, in areas that receive little to no precipitation expect dust impacts to continue as wind gusts from the west of up to 35 mph will be present across northern Nevada through the afternoon. Visibility should improve late this afternoon and evening as winds subside. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO