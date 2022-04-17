ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League weekend talking points

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090Cfa_0fC2K1Vz00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Norwich City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 16, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/Craig Brough

April 17 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

RONALDO DOES IT AGAIN

Once again Manchester United put in a below-par performance. Once again they needed David de Gea saves to bail them out, and once again Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue with a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The evergreen forward scored the 60th hat-trick of his professional career for club and country (50th at club level), and has now scored 20 or more goals in all competitions in each of his last 16 seasons at club level, a run starting back in 2006-07 with United.

Ronaldo's exploits, however, masked more United difficulties on a day when fans voiced their discontent when protesting against the club's owners pre-match, and during the game itself, booing the players and singing "you're not fit to wear the shirt".

"I don't think we need to talk about Cristiano's performance today, another hat-trick made the difference once again," United coach Ralf Rangnick said.

"But we need to raise our own level and standard."

ARSENAL LOSE MORE GROUND IN RACE FOR TOP FOUR

A victory for Arsenal against Southampton would have moved them level on points with rivals Tottenham Hotspur but they fell to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's Stadium and allowed Manchester United back into the race for the final Champions League spot.

Following similarly lacklustre displays at Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, Arteta's side have slipped to sixth after losing three games on the bounce, scoring only once. They had lost only two of their previous 13.

Arsenal still have a game in hand over Spurs but with tough games against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United coming up in the next fortnight, Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Southampton will go down as a missed opportunity.

TIME RUNNING OUT FOR WATFORD IN SURVIVAL QUEST

Relegation-threatened Watford were seconds away from sealing a point against Brentford after a much-improved second half only to crash to their 10th straight league defeat at home thanks to Pontus Jansson's 95th minute strike.

The late goal was especially hard to digest for Watford, who had shaken off the cobwebs following a poor first 45 minutes and went close to scoring their own winner through Joshua King and then Imran Louza seconds before Brentford struck.

The result means Roy Hodgson's 19th-placed side -- who are six points adrift of the safety zone -- are running out of time to save their season and avoid a drop to the Championship, with little to suggest that they have the quality to return immediately.

POPE SHOWS HIS QUALITY FOR BURNLEY

Burnley were left to rue a missed penalty by Maxwel Cornet in Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Ham United but the managerless side had Nick Pope to thank for ensuring a point in caretaker Mike Jackson's first game following the sacking of Sean Dyche.

The goalkeeper produced two excellent second-half saves to deny Michail Antonio after leaping to keep out Issa Diop's low header, ensuring that top-flight teams will be out for his signature even if his current side avoids relegation.

"That's why he is in that England group. They are terrific saves but they are the standards he sets himself," Jackson said of Pope, who has eight caps with the national team and has been attracting the interest of promotion-chasing Fulham.

Writing by Hritika Sharma, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Peter Hall Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Fulham#Arsenal#Southampton#Brighton Hove Albion#Crystal Palace
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam tells Erik ten Hag that Premier League and Champions League titles 'are expected' at Manchester United... and warns there is 'a world of difference' between Dutch and English football

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has warned incoming boss Erik ten Hag about 'the pressure' at Old Trafford - and says winning the league is an expectation at the club. Stam, who won three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, also told the current Ajax coach about the difference in standard between Dutch and English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The famous Anfield ball boy who helped Trent Alexander-Arnold take his quick corner in Liverpool's historic Champions League comeback against Barcelona is now carving out a career of his own... with 40 goals for the Reds Under-18s this season!

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has scored his 40th goal of the season. The 17-year-old has notched twice for the Reds in their 5-1 win over Wolves in their Under-18 Premier League clash to continue his impressive season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham 3-0 Preston: The Cottagers are BACK in the Premier League as Fabio Carvalho's strike and another Aleksandar Mitrovic brace hands them a dominant win over Ryan Lowe's men and seals promotion with four games to spare

The familiar elation of Championship promotion for Fulham - only this time they took the easy route. Their last two elevations to the Premier League have been accompanied by the nail-biting tension of the play-offs. This time they have dominated the division, galloping clear from mid-January. Marco Silva’s side got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of twin son

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that his and Georgina Rodriguez’s newborn son has died.Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared the news of their twin son’s passing in a joint statement posted to their social media accounts on Monday 18 April, where the couple said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”In the statement, the couple, who announced in October that they were expecting twins, continued: “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Football rumours: Manchester City and Erling Haaland ‘agree terms’

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly circling Chelsea defender Reece James. It appears that Manchester City have finally secured their man, with the Daily Mail reporting the club have agreed terms with Erling Haaland. The paper says the contract is worth more than £500,000 a week, which would make the 21-year-old striker the highest-paid player in the Premier League. The five-year deal is expected to be finalised within the next week or so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Man United; Inter faces AC Milan

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. After advancing in the Champions League and FA Cup over the past week on its charge for the quadruple, Liverpool turns its attention back to the Premier League title race when great rival Manchester United visits Anfield. What is historically the biggest fixture in English soccer has been dominated by Liverpool in recent years and the Reds are big favorites again for a win that would move them top of the league above Manchester City — at least for a day. Liverpool is a point behind City — which hosts Brighton on Wednesday — with seven games remaining for each team. It’s a significant game for United, too, not just because it’s Liverpool but because Ralf Rangnick’s team is back in with a shout of a top-four finish after favorable results at the weekend. Fifth-placed United is three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and tied for points with Arsenal in sixth. United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday but was unhurt and is expected to be play against Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: You pick the starting lineup

While we were busy reaching another cup final and engineering trophy opportunity for ourselves, some of our closest rivals in the Premier League were falling head first over their own feet and improving our own position in the table without even playing!. Both Spurs and Arsenal lost over the weekend,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy