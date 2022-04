Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs due to right quad tightness. Franco was originally set to play shortstop and bat second. Josh Lowe is now in the two-hole and Yandy Diaz has been added to the lineup to play third base and bat fifth. Taylor Walls is at shortstop.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO